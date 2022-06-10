Australia's $5 bln Snowy hydro project faces delay to 2028 - report

MELBOURNE, June 10 (Reuters) - Australia's A$5 billion ($3.6 billion) expansion of the country's biggest hydro scheme faces a delay of up to 19 months, pushing start-up of the massive energy storage project out to 2028, the Australian Financial Review reported on Friday.

Australia's power market will need supply from the massive pumped hydro energy storage project at the Snowy Hydro scheme to help replace capacity from three of the country's coal-fired power stations due to close by 2028.

The Snowy 2.0 project, being built by Italy's Webuild SpA (WBD.MI), will add 2,000 megawatts (MW) of capacity, pumping water uphill into a dam when there is cheap power and releasing the water downhill to generate power when prices are high.

The aim is to shore up the grid when solar and wind power supplies are low as Australia's power supply becomes more dependent on intermittent solar and wind power.

The new Labor government wants 82% of the east coast market's power to come from renewables by 2030, up from 30% now.

Snowy 2.0 was proposed in 2017 by the then-conservative government. To help speed up the project, the federal government took over full ownership of the company Snowy Hydro for A$6.2 billion in 2018.

The government had first hoped it would be built by 2021. That deadline was later pushed out to 2026.

The Australian Financial Review said the new delay was due to a string of issues with contractors and construction, which took the new Labor government by surprise.

Energy minister Chris Bowen, the Department of Industry and Snowy Hydro did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Webuild's Milan-based spokesman was not immediately available out of hours.

($1 = 1.4081 Australian dollars)

