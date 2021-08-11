Australia's AGL expects annual profit to slide on weak power prices

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australia's top power producer AGL Energy Ltd (AGL.AX) on Thursday lowered its final dividend and forecast an up to 59% plunge in fiscal 2022 profit, hurt by a collapse in power prices and increasing pressure from renewable alternatives.

Sliding wholesale prices, government pressure to cut retail rates and waning investor appetite for coal power have battered the company's shares in the last two years, forcing it to split in two and stop paying special dividends. read more

The company said it expects net profit after tax between A$220 million ($162.23 million) and A$340 million for the year to June 2022, down from A$537 million reported in fiscal 2021.

The midpoint of the forecast range was 21.6% below analysts' estimates of A$357.2 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Underlying profit for fiscal 2021 dropped 34% from last year, roughly in line with estimates of A$533 million.

The company declared a final dividend of 34 Australian cents per share, down from 51 cents last year.

($1 = 1.3561 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Savyata Mishra, Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Devika Syamnath

