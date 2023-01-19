Australia's AGL Energy anoints Damien Nicks as CEO















Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy (AGL.AX) on Thursday named interim boss Damien Nicks as its permanent chief executive, months after the power producer's botched demerger plan forced the resignation of its CEO and led to a board overhaul.

The country's top power producer and polluter in September outlined plans to speed up the closing of its coal-fired power plants, under pressure from its top shareholder, climate activist billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes.

Cannon-Brookes had no comment on Nicks' confirmation as CEO, but last September welcomed his appointment in the interim role.

"We will get the support of all of our shareholders as we continue to deliver on that strategy and as we continue to decarbonise our portfolio," Nicks said in an interview.

AGL's shares slipped 0.4%, in a broader market (.AXJO) that rose 0.6%.

Nicks said that the team had received positive feedback from shareholders, including some major shareholders, but that he had not spoken to them as the company was in a blackout period ahead of reporting half-year results on Feb. 10.

He was undaunted by the prospect of AGL's biggest rival, Origin Energy (ORG.AX), being taken private by Brookfield Asset Management, which plans to invest A$20 billion ($14 billion) by 2030 to expand Origin's renewable energy capacity.

"I don't see us with a problem of getting access to capital," Nicks said.

"What the issue is about is having the right projects in the right locations to be able to deliver," he said, adding that AGL had "fantastic locations and assets" for developing renewable capacity, such as big batteries.

The company also named Gary Brown as its chief financial officer.

Nicks has been the company's interim chief executive since October and was its chief financial officer before that. He joined the company in 2013.

He said navigating the energy transition was the biggest challenge facing the company.

"There will be some bumps in the road as we all go through this," Nicks said.

($1 = 1.4522 Australian dollars)

