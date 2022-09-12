1 minute read
Australia's AGL Energy extends Victoria power station outage by a month to Oct
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australia's top power producer AGL Energy (AGL.AX) said on Monday an outage at its Loy Yang A Unit 2 power station in Victoria is expected to last until the second half of October, extending the timeline further after the April 15 outage.
It had previously expected the power station to return to service by second half of September. read more
