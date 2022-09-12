Australia's AGL Energy extends Victoria power station outage by a month to Oct

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of AGL Energy Ltd adorns the building of their head office in Sydney, Australia, February 8, 2017. Picture taken February 8, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australia's top power producer AGL Energy (AGL.AX) said on Monday an outage at its Loy Yang A Unit 2 power station in Victoria is expected to last until the second half of October, extending the timeline further after the April 15 outage.

It had previously expected the power station to return to service by second half of September. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.