Australia's AGL Energy names Patricia McKenzie as new chair
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Top Australian power producer AGL Energy (AGL.AX) said on Monday board member Patricia McKenzie would replace Peter Botten as chair, beginning an overhaul after scrapping plans to split its coal-fired generation unit from its energy retail business.
Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath
