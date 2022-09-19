Australia's AGL Energy names Patricia McKenzie as new chair

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's no.2 power retailer, adorns the building of their head office in Sydney, Australia, February 8, 2017. Picture taken February 8, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

Companies AGL Energy Ltd Follow

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Top Australian power producer AGL Energy (AGL.AX) said on Monday board member Patricia McKenzie would replace Peter Botten as chair, beginning an overhaul after scrapping plans to split its coal-fired generation unit from its energy retail business.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.