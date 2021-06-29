Australia's AGL Energy pushes ahead with split to boost value

Summary AGL to rebrand as Accel, spin off AGL Australia retail business

June 30 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy (AGL.AX) said on Wednesday it expects to split into a bulk power generator and a carbon-neutral energy retailer by June 2022 and would stop paying special dividends to shore up the two companies' balance sheets.

AGL, the country's top power producer, would be re-branded as Accel Energy Ltd and would hold the company's coal-fired power plants and wind farm contracts, and would spin off AGL Australia Ltd, the country's biggest retailer of electricity, gas, internet and mobile services, into a separately listed company.

In a surprise move, AGL said Accel would retain a stake of between 15% and 20% in the retail business to "share in the anticipated value creation in AGL Australia following demerger and provide balance sheet flexbility".

"The clarity of purpose created by this change will protect shareholder value, enabling each business to focus on their respective strategic opportunities and challenges presented by the accelerating energy transition," AGL Energy Chairman Peter Botten said in a statement.

AGL's shares fell as much as 4.4% after the announcement in a broader market (.AXJO) that was up 0.7%.

AGL, Australia's biggest polluter, first announced plans to split the 180-year-old company in March after its share price had more than halved over the previous two years due to sliding wholesale power prices, pressure from the government to cut retail prices, and waning investor appetite for coal power.

Shortly after announcing the plan, its then chief executive Brett Redman suddenly quit, which led to chairman Hunt being appointed as interim CEO.

AGL said Hunt would stay on as CEO of Accel, while AGL's chief customer officer, Christine Corbett, would head AGL Australia.

Investors had feared AGL would have to raise at least A$500 million in new equity to shore up the balance sheets of the two companies to ensure they received investment-grade credit ratings.

Instead, AGL said it would stop paying a special dividend through June 2022, and would underwrite its dividend reinvestment plan, which it said all together would give it the capacity to preserve about A$400 million to A$500 million in cash ahead of the demerger.

Hunt said the company was confident of achieving investment-grade credit ratings for both new businesses.

