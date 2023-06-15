Australia's AGL Energy raises full-year guidance on reduced outages, more generation















June 16 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy (AGL.AX) said on Friday that it has revised up the low end of its underlying operating earnings guidance due to increased generation.

The country's top power producer, benefiting from improved plant availability and a reduction in forced outages, now sees fiscal 2023 underlying operating earnings between A$1.33 billion ($915.44 million) and A$1.38 billion. It earlier forecast a range of A$1.25 billion to A$1.38 billion.

The company also raised its full-year forecast for underlying profit after tax to between A$255 million and A$285 million for the fiscal year 2023, from A$200 million and A$280 million.

“The improved generation performance in the second half alongside improvements in our customer business, has been reflected in the narrowing of FY23 guidance,” Managing Director and CEO Damien Nicks said in a statement.

The gas and electricity supplier, which caters to one-sixth of all Australians, had posted a 55% decline in its underlying profit to just A$87 million for the first half due to continuous power plant failures and volatile wholesale markets. read more

In addition, the firm on Friday forecast its underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation between A$1.88 billion and A$2.18 billion for fiscal 2024, on account of strong electricity prices and improved plant availability.

($1 = 1.4529 Australian dollars)

