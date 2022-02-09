Australia's AGL slashes dividend as profit drops on power price slump

Summary

Feb 10 (Reuters) - AGL Energy Ltd slashed its dividend by nearly a third on Thursday as a slump in wholesale electricity prices drove a 41% drop in the Australian power producer's first-half profit.

Government pressure to cut retail rates, waning investor appetite for coal-fired power and an influx of solar and wind energy into the grid have in recent years ratcheted up pressure on AGL and its peer Origin Energy (ORG.AX).

The company has pinned hopes of a rebound on its plan to split itself into a bulk power generator and a carbon-neutral energy retailer by June. It said on Thursday the demerger would cost between A$220 million and A$260 million ($157.92 million and $186.63 million). read more

It also said that Accel Energy, the entity that would hold its coal-fired power plants and wind farm contracts, would have a 15% stake in the separately-listed electricity and gas retailer AGL Australia.

AGL Australia will become a net-zero energy business by 2040 and Accel Energy will close all coal generation assets latest by 2045, the company said.

AGL also raised the lower end of its fiscal 2022 profit forecast, narrowing the range to between A$260 million and A$340 million from A$220 million to A$340 million previously.

"AGL Energy is well positioned to benefit from improving wholesale electricity prices seen over the past six months, and if it is sustained, we expect to see this reflected in future earnings beyond FY22," Chief Executive Graeme Hunt said.

The company's underlying profit, which omits one-off items, came in at A$194 million for the six months to Dec. 31, compared with A$328 million a year ago. The figure beat a Morgan Stanley estimate of A$169 million.

AGL declared an interim dividend of 16 Australian cents per share, compared with 41 Australian cents a year ago.

($1 = 1.3924 Australian dollars)

($1 = 1.3931 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

