Australia's AGL targets $13 bln in renewable energy investments by 2036

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy Ltd (AGL.AX) on Thursday unveiled plans to invest up to A$20 billion ($13.03 billion) in new renewable energy by 2036, and pulled forward by 10 years to 2035 an announced exit from coal-fired generation.

The country's top power producer aims to supply up to 12 gigawatts (GW) of new renewable generation before 2036 and expects to fund the investments through a combination of assets on the balance sheet, offtake agreements and partnerships.

AGL, which in May ditched plans to split following opposition from top shareholder and billionaire climate activist Mike Cannon-Brookes, has an interim target to have up to 5 GW of new renewable energy by 2030.

"We expect to be able access a wider pool of capital and attract new investors, which will ultimately result in a lower cost of capital and a more sustainable business," AGL Chair Patricia McKenzie said in a statement.

AGL, which is the country's top polluting company, now targets closure of its Loy Yang A power station by 2035. It remains on track to shut the Liddell power station in April 2023 and Bayswater between 2030 and 2033.

Annual greenhouse gas emissions are expected to reduce from 40 million tonnes to net zero on achieving targeted closure, the company said.

Cannon-Brookes has pushed AGL to speed up the closure of its coal-fired plants and overhaul its strategy to focus on decarbonisation and renewable energy.

As part of that campaign, his investment arm Grok Ventures on Wednesday nominated four additional directors to the board.

Grok Venture has an 11.3% stake in the power producer. The firm did not immediately respond to request for comment on the latest announcements from AGL.

AGL also said it now expects underlying profit after tax of between A$200 million ($130 million) and A$320 million this fiscal, compared to A$225 million reported last year.

($1 = 1.5352 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila











