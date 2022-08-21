Australia's Ampol half-year profit more than doubles, sets record dividend

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest fuel supplier Ampol Ltd (ALD.AX) on Monday said its half-year profit more than doubled, driven by higher refining margins at its Lytton Refinery in Brisbane as prices of refined products surged amid rising demand.

Net profit from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30 rose to A$444.7 million ($305.60 million) on a replacement cost basis, which excludes the impact of inventory and foreign exchange changes, up significantly from A$165.8 million reported a year ago.

The company announced a record interim dividend of 120 Australian cents per share, more than double last year's 52 cents.

($1 = 1.4552 Australian dollars)

