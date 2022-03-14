Australia's Ampol makes space for Z Energy with sale of Gull NZ unit

March 14 (Reuters) - Australia's top fuel supplier Ampol Ltd (ALD.AX) on Monday said it will sell its New Zealand-based petroleum distribution business Gull in a bid to ease competition concerns as it awaits completion of its NZ$1.97 billion ($1.34 billion) purchase of Z Energy (ZEL.NZ).

Gull New Zealand, which runs more than 100 sites across New Zealand, had about 7% market share by fuel volume as of October last year, significantly lower than Z Energy's 40% share. Divestment of Gull is subject to completion of Z Energy's purchase.

Ampol, which runs one of two refineries in Australia, awaits approval from New Zealand's competition regulator, and expects to complete Z Energy's proposed acquisition in the first half of this year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Ampol will sell Gull New Zealand to Australian investment manager Allegro Funds for an enterprise value of NZ$572 million, comprising net cash proceeds of NZ$509 million and debt worth NZ$63 million, it said in a statement.

The fuel supplier expects to realise net cash of about NZ$509 million from the sale, which it intends to use for Z Energy's proposed acquisition, it added.

($1 = 1.4697 New Zealand dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.