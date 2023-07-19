Australia's Ampol sells more oil in first half, beats earnings estimates

Companies Ampol Ltd Follow

July 19 (Reuters) - Australian fuel retailer Ampol Ltd (ALD.AX) saw its group total fuel sales volume rise by nearly a quarter in the first half and beat estimates on a key earnings metric, lifting its shares to their highest in nearly six weeks.

Ampol said on Wednesday it posted a 24% jump in total group sales volumes at 14.28 billion litres of oil in the first half, helped by an over three-fold rise in sales from its New Zealand-based arm Z Energy.

Earnings Before Interest And Taxes On A Replacement Cost Basis (RCOP EBIT) for the first half came in at A$575 million ($391.63 million), ahead of a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of A$574 million.

The country's top fuel supplier had reported RCOP EBIT from continuing operations of A$693.1 million last year.

Shares of the company rose as much as 6.5% to A$31.78, outperforming the benchmark ASX 200 index (.AXJO), which traded 0.4% higher by 0230 GMT.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Gordon Ramsay said the company's main Fuels and Infrastructure unit, apart from its Lytton refinery, was the "highlight", delivering strong double-digit growth in EBIT (RCOP) from a combination of increased volumes and margins.

The company posted a 54% decline in first-half refining margins at its Lytton refinery in Queensland at $10.29 per barrel, impacted by a five-week long outage at the plant and weaker pricing of its products, but said refinery margin at the facility for June improved to $12.69 per barrel.

"Group earnings also benefited from a full six month's contribution from unit Z Energy, with the underlying business performing strongly, despite the extreme weather events experienced in the first quarter," Ampol said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4682 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Jaskiran Singh, John Biju and Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Nivedita Bhattacharjee

