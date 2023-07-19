Australia's Ampol sells more oil in first half, beats earnings estimates

Illustration shows Ampol Ltd logo
Ampol Ltd logo is seen in front of stock graph in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 19 (Reuters) - Australian fuel retailer Ampol Ltd (ALD.AX) saw its group total fuel sales volume rise by nearly a quarter in the first half and beat estimates on a key earnings metric, lifting its shares to their highest in nearly six weeks.

Ampol said on Wednesday it posted a 24% jump in total group sales volumes at 14.28 billion litres of oil in the first half, helped by an over three-fold rise in sales from its New Zealand-based arm Z Energy.

Earnings Before Interest And Taxes On A Replacement Cost Basis (RCOP EBIT) for the first half came in at A$575 million ($391.63 million), ahead of a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of A$574 million.

The country's top fuel supplier had reported RCOP EBIT from continuing operations of A$693.1 million last year.

Shares of the company rose as much as 6.5% to A$31.78, outperforming the benchmark ASX 200 index (.AXJO), which traded 0.4% higher by 0230 GMT.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Gordon Ramsay said the company's main Fuels and Infrastructure unit, apart from its Lytton refinery, was the "highlight", delivering strong double-digit growth in EBIT (RCOP) from a combination of increased volumes and margins.

The company posted a 54% decline in first-half refining margins at its Lytton refinery in Queensland at $10.29 per barrel, impacted by a five-week long outage at the plant and weaker pricing of its products, but said refinery margin at the facility for June improved to $12.69 per barrel.

"Group earnings also benefited from a full six month's contribution from unit Z Energy, with the underlying business performing strongly, despite the extreme weather events experienced in the first quarter," Ampol said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4682 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Jaskiran Singh, John Biju and Ayushman Ojha

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

