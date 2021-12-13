Australia's Aurizon teams up with Anglo American for hydrogen-powered freight rail

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian rail freight operator Aurizon Holdings Ltd (AZJ.AX) will team up with global mining firm Anglo American Plc (AAL.L) to explore potential development of hydrogen-powered trains for bulk freight using the miner's hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Aurizon and Anglo American on Monday said they entered agreement to conduct feasibility study to assess use of the London-listed miner's hydrogen fuel cell and battery hybrid power units in bulk freight rail operations to replace diesel engines.

If the study is successful, the parties would deploy the technology on Aurizon's Moura rail corridor which connects Anglo American's Dawson metallurgical coal mine and the Gladstone Port, as well as Mount Isa rail corridor, they said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

"Our agreement with Aurizon marks the first time our hydrogen power technology could be tested beyond our existing mine haul truck programme," said Tony O'Neill, Anglo American's technical director.

"Displacing our use of diesel is critical to eliminating emissions at our sites and along our value chain."

Anglo American, a diversified miner which produces metallurgical coal, iron ore, thermal coal, coking coal, and also has a copper to platinum, nickel and diamond portfolio, is aiming for carbon neutral mines by 2040. Aurizon also aims to reach net zero operational emissions by 2050.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.