Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australia's Cooper Energy Ltd (COE.AX) said on Thursday it will supply up to 10 petajoules (PJ) of natural gas every year to the country's top power producer AGL Energy Ltd (AGL.AX) for up to six years.

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel











