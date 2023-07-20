Australia's Energy Transition files claim for Greenland rare earth project licence

July 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Energy Transition Minerals (ETM.AX) said on Thursday it filed a statement of claims with an arbitration tribunal in Copenhagen to decide on its unit's legal right to be granted an exploitation licence for the Kvanefjeld project in Greenland.

The claim relates to Energy Transition's dispute with the governments of Greenland and Denmark regarding its current exploration licence for the rare earths project.

Energy Transition, formerly Greenland Minerals, has been fighting for the licence since late 2021, when the newly elected Greenland government blocked the project development, passing a new law that would effectively ban uranium prospecting, exploration and exploitation.

More than 1 billion tonnes of mineral resources have been identified in the Kvanefjeld project area, with ore estimates of 108 million tonnes. It also contains radioactive uranium, which some locals are concerned would harm the environment.

"We ask the Tribunal to confirm that GM (unit Greenland Minerals A/S) has a legal right to an exploitation licence," the miner said in a statement.

"We seek a determination from the Tribunal on whether the Government of Greenland and the Government of the Kingdom of Denmark are liable to pay damages for breach of contract."

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

