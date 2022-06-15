Australia's Fortescue teams up with Liebherr for green-haul trucks

The logo of Australia's Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) can be seen on a bulk carrier as it is loaded with iron ore at the coastal town of Port Hedland in Western Australia, November 29, 2018. Picture taken November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Melanie Burton/File Photo

June 15 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) will team up with German-Swiss equipment manufacturer Liebherr to develop green technology-based trucks to haul iron ore out of its mines, the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner said on Wednesday.

The Perth, Australia-based miner will buy 120 green-haul trucks, replacing about 45% of its current fleet as it pushes towards decarbonising its truck-hauling operations by 2030.

Last financial year, its truck haulage consumed about 200 million litres of diesel and accounted for 26% of its emissions, it said.

The first of the zero emission-haul units will be fully operational within Fortescue's mine sites by 2025, it added.

Under the deal, Fortescue will provide its unit Williams Advanced Engineering's battery-making technology for integration into Liebherr's mining trucks. Liebherr will then provide the miner with both battery electric and fuel cell electric trucks.

Led by founder Andrew Forrest, Fortescue via its green unit Fortescue Future Industries is at the vanguard of developing green hydrogen as an alternate energy source, positioning the firm for decarbonsation and to build a full green hydrogen supply chain by the end of the decade. read more

