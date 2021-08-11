Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Australia's Leigh Creek says fertiliser project to become carbon neutral by 2022

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australia's Leigh Creek Energy Ltd (LCK.AX) said on Wednesday its flagship fertiliser project would become carbon neutral from 2022, eight years ahead of plan, as it worked to curb greenhouse gas emissions and elevate environmental standards.

Companies around the world are vying to become carbon neutral to tackle the rising global warming concerns, coupled with pressure from banks and global insurers that favour funding firms with more renewable alternatives.

The gas producer said its project in Southern Australia will likely be the first large-scale fertiliser project in the world to be carbon neutral.

"We expect it to be a significant drawcard for potential offtake, strategic partners and equity or debt providers," Managing Director Phil Staveley said in a statement.

The project will produce 1 million tonnes of carbon neutral urea annually from 2024, it said, adding that stage 1 development and operations will commence early next year.

