Australia's Santos announces $250 mln share buyback, targets higher returns
April 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd (STO.AX) announced an on-market share buyback worth up to $250 million on Wednesday as part of a new capital framework targeting higher shareholder returns amid surging commodity prices.
