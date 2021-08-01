Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Australia's Santos hikes bid for Oil Search to $6.90 bln

The logo of Australian oil and gas producer Santos Ltd is pictured at their Sydney office February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File photo/File Photo

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd (STO.AX) said on Monday it hiked its buyout proposal offer to buy Oil Search (OSH.AX) to A$9.40 billion ($6.90 billion) in a deal that would create a top-20 global oil and gas company.

Santos, the country's second-largest independent gas producer, hiked its offer to 0.6275 new Santos shares for each Oil Search share from previous offer of 0.589 new Santos shares.

Based on Santos' closing share price on June 24, the deal values Oil Search at A$4.52 per share, up from earlier value of A$4.25 apiece, which the Papua New Guinea-focused oil and gas producer rejected. read more

Oil Search in a separate exchange filing said it agreed to open its books to Santos, adding that it intends to recommend its shareholders to vote in favour of the proposal.

($1 = 1.3615 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Diane Craft

