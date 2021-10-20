Skip to main content

Australia's Santos marginally raises full-year production outlook

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd (STO.AX) raised the lower end of its full-year production outlook and reported a 43.3% jump in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as a global energy crunch driven by surging demand boosted natural gas prices.

The country's second-largest independent gas producer now expects to produce between 88 and 91 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2021, higher than its previous forecast of between 87 and 91 mmboe.

Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

