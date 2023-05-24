Australia's Santos rejects allegations of human rights violations

Law Firms Santos & Associates Follow















May 25 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd (STO.AX) on Thursday said it was categorically rejecting the allegations of human rights violations at its Barossa Gas Project, Darwin LNG Life Extension Project and Narrabri Gas Project.

The company said some of its investors received a letter, on behalf of up to nine individuals, alleging breaches of human rights of Tiwi Island, Larrakia and Gomeroi people arising from its projects.

Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











