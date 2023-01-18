Australia's Santos trims 2023 production forecast on extended John Brookes outage

Companies Santos Ltd Follow















Jan 19 (Reuters) - Gas producer Santos Ltd (STO.AX) on Thursday trimmed its fiscal 2023 production guidance after posting lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, hurt by reduced volumes in Western Australia following unplanned maintenance at its John Brookes platform.

Santos now expects 2023 output to be in the range of 89-96 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), compared with its previous forecast of 91-98 mmboe, due to the temporary shutdown of the John Brookes offshore platform in Western Australia extending to around late January or early February.

An unplanned outage at Santos' offshore John Brookes field in Western Australia in November owing to an equipment failure has affected gas supply to the domestic market.

The extended shutdown of the John Brookes platform, combined with a delay in starting production at the Spartan field due to the repair work, led to the forecast cut, the company said.

Australia's No. 2 independent gas producer said revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 came in at $1.88 billion, higher than $1.53 billion a year earlier, but below Refinitiv estimates of $2.09 billion.

"Our increased LNG position in Papua New Guinea following the Oil Search merger has driven our record performance," Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said in a statement.

The company, which merged with Oil Search in 2021, said output in the December quarter fell 2% over the September quarter to 25.6 mmboe, but was higher than 22.9 mmboe reported a year earlier.

