Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group (WDS.AX) said on Tuesday that it expected to produce 180 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) to 190 MMboe for fiscal 2023, up from fiscal 2022 production forecast of 153-157 mmboe.

Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











