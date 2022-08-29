Australia's Woodside Energy posts five-fold jump in first-half profit

The logo for Woodside Petroleum, Australia's top independent oil and gas company, adorns a promotional poster on display at a briefing for investors in Sydney, Australia, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

Aug 30 Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS.AX) on Tuesday posted a five-fold jump in first-half profit as oil and gas prices soared after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In its first financial report since merging with BHP Group's (BHP.AX) petroleum arm, Woodside posted an underlying net profit after tax, excluding one-time charges, of $1.82 billion compared with a profit of $354 million a year earlier.

The profit for the six months ended June 30, beat estimate of around $1.49 billion, according to Visible Alpha.

Reporting by Riya Sharma and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

