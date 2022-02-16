Australia's Woodside Petroleum annual profit soars on higher prices

The Woodside gas plant is seen at sunset in Burrup at the Pilbarra region in Western Australia April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/file photo

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd (WPL.AX) said on Thursday its annual profit more than tripled, helped by higher prices and strong demand for oil and gas.

The company posted an underlying net profit after tax, excluding one-time charges, of $1.62 billion for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $447 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.36 billion, according to RBC.

Reporting by Arundhati Dutta and Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.