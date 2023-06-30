Austria foreign minister to skip OPEC conference over media ban -FT

The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members in Algiers
The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

June 30 (Reuters) - Austria's foreign minister will not attend an OPEC conference in Vienna next week, the Financial Times reported on Friday, following the oil cartel's decision to bar several news organisations from attending.

OPEC has withheld media access to reporters from Reuters, Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal to cover a meeting of oil industry CEOs with energy ministers from OPEC and its allies, reporters and people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

