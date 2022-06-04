Austria releases part of oil reserves after incident at refinery

Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer gives a speech during the Austrian People's Party (OeVP) conference in Graz, Austria May 14, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

ZURICH, June 4 (Reuters) - Austria is releasing part of its strategic oil reserves to prevent fuel shortages after an incident at one of the country's refineries, the government said on Saturday.

Fuel reserves amounting to 112,000 tons of diesel and 56,000 tons of gasoline have been made available to cover the lost production at the OMV (OMVV.VI) plant at Schwechat, near Vienna, following a mechanical accident on Friday.

The release should be enough to cover the loss of production at the refinery for 14 days, the government said. The supplies will come from Austria's petroleum reserve which is sufficient to meet the country's oil consumption for 90 days.

"We are acting quickly and releasing part of the reserve so that no bottlenecks can occur," said Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in a statement.

"Despite this incident, the security of fuel supply is assured, so no one need worry. There are still enough reserves available if the need arises."

OMV said on Friday that a mechanical incident had occurred at the refinery, which has been undergoing maintenance since April 19.

The incident damaged the main distillation unit for crude oil and injured two people slightly, the company said.

"For this reason, the start-up of the refinery will be partially delayed. A review of the extent of the damage and the duration of the shutdown is still underway," OMV said.

"We will work closely with our customers and suppliers to mitigate any impact on product availability," it added.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Christina Fincher

