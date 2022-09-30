Austria says it cannot back any current EU gas price cap plan















BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Austria has not seen any proposal on a price cap for imported natural gas that would guarantee sufficient supply to Europe, energy minister Leonore Gewessler said on Friday.

"I am aware that the various EU members have differing views on the topic, but the others must be clear that Austria is dependent on natural gas imports and on Russian gas imports," she told reporters before a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels.

"In all these proposals, I have not seen any certainty that the partners supplying us would still deliver enough gas to Europe if we are not prepared to pay the price demanded."

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Kate Abnett











