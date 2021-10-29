Austria's OMV beats profit forecast after pandemic slump

The logo of Austrian oil and gas group OMV is seen at a gas station in Vienna, Austria, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Baderto

BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas group OMV (OMVV.VI) reported on Friday consensus-beating third-quarter adjusted operating profit, thanks to higher oil and gas prices, as it seems to have snapped back from a pandemic-induced slump in the corresponding period last year.

Clean current cost of supplies (CCS) earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which exclude special items and inventory gains or losses, rose to 1.8 billion euros ($2.10 billion) in the three months through September, the group said.

That was above the year-earlier figure of 317 million euros and beat the average analyst forecast for 1.5 billion euros in a poll published on the company's website.

Matters improved for OMV after heavy pandemic-related losses, especially in the area of oil and gas exploration and production.

A new chemicals and materials division was also able to make strong gains, with higher margins having a positive effect.

At the bottom line, profit rose to 781 million euros from 80 million euros a year ago, also beating consensus.

Cash flow from operating activities excluding net working capital effects nearly tripled to about 2 billion euros in the third quarter, helped by a much better market environment and the contribution of its plastics unit Borealis, OMV said.

The group lifted its oil and gas price forecasts, saying it now expects the average Brent crude oil price to be around $70 per barrel after previously assuming a range of $65-$70.

It now sees the realised gas price above 15 euros per megawatt hour on average after previously seeing it above 12 euros.

($1 = 0.8572 euros)

Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan

