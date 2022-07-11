Austria's OMV is receiving roughly 70% less gas than ordered, it says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
VIENNA, July 11 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas company OMV (OMVV.VI) said on Monday it is receiving roughly 70% less natural gas than it ordered after the biggest pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany began annual maintenance, reducing flows to Europe.
A spokesman for OMV confirmed a figure first reported by Austrian news agency APA. Austria relies heavily on Russia for gas, obtaining about 80% of its supply from that one country. Russian deliveries have recently been between roughly half and 60% of agreed volumes. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.