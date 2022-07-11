Austria's OMV is receiving roughly 70% less gas than ordered, it says

The logo of Austrian oil and gas group OMV is seen at a gas station in Vienna, Austria, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA, July 11 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas company OMV (OMVV.VI) said on Monday it is receiving roughly 70% less natural gas than it ordered after the biggest pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany began annual maintenance, reducing flows to Europe.

A spokesman for OMV confirmed a figure first reported by Austrian news agency APA. Austria relies heavily on Russia for gas, obtaining about 80% of its supply from that one country. Russian deliveries have recently been between roughly half and 60% of agreed volumes. read more

Reporting by Francois Murphy, Editing by Louise Heavens

