Austria's OMV says gas supplies from Russia are arriving normally

VIENNA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas company OMV (OMVV.VI) is receiving normal gas deliveries from Russia, it said on Thursday.

"All contractually agreed quantities are being delivered," a company spokesperson said in response to a query after Russia invaded Ukraine. read more

