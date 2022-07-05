Austria's OMV says reduction in gas deliveries now around 40%

The logo of Austrian oil and gas group OMV is seen at a gas station in Vienna, Austria, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - Austria's OMV (OMVV.VI) said on Tuesday that the country's gas supply situation had improved somewhat, with the reduction in deliveries now at around 40%.

Previously the reduction in gas deliveries had been around 50%, according to the oil and gas group.

OMV said in June that Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) had informed it of a reduction in gas deliveries, but said at the time that the supply for customers is secure.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.