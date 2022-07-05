1 minute read
Austria's OMV says reduction in gas deliveries now around 40%
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - Austria's OMV (OMVV.VI) said on Tuesday that the country's gas supply situation had improved somewhat, with the reduction in deliveries now at around 40%.
Previously the reduction in gas deliveries had been around 50%, according to the oil and gas group.
OMV said in June that Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) had informed it of a reduction in gas deliveries, but said at the time that the supply for customers is secure.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Christopher Cushing
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.