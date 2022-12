Companies Gazprom PAO Follow

VIENNA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Austrian public holding company OeBAG said on Tuesday that one of the theoretical options being looked at for how Austria can ensure gas supply in the medium to long term is having the state take responsibility.

