Azerbaijan's SOCAR targets net zero emissions in extraction from own sites

BAKU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's state energy firm SOCAR aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions in early 2022 in extracting oil and gas at its own sites, a company official told Reuters.

Oil and gas producing Azerbaijan, a signatory to the Paris climate deal, aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

"We have been working on that from 2010 within the framework of the World Bank's Global Gas Flaring Reduction (GGFR)," Rafiga Guseinzade, SOCAR's first deputy president on ecology, said about company's goal towards carbon neutrality.

Carbon emissions from SOCAR's fields stood at 9% to 10% in 2012 but have declined to 2% recently.

"In 2022 we will reach carbon neutrality," the manager said.

A company spokesman said the reduction of emissions was only related to the process of extraction of hydrocarbons. Some emissions not directly related to output will still be generated.

The company has also not set climate targets for projects which it develops jointly with partners.

SOCAR produced 6.58 million tonnes of oil and 6.55 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas at its own fields between January and October, or around a fifth of country's total oil and gas output.

It works with BP (BP.L) and a number of other Western companies at other fields.

To reduce emissions, SOCAR has been shutting down mature fields, improving infrastructure and equipment.

"Thanks to the work we have done, it's possible to capture 300,000-600,000 cubic metres of natural gas, which had been effectively flared before for 20 years," Guseinzade said.

She added that SOCAR is able to increase natural gas output by up to 2 bcm per year by using ecologically friendly know-how at Neft Daslari and Gunashli shallow water fields.

SOCAR and BP have also pledged to develop green energy, jointly work in waste management and clean industry.

