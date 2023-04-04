Baghdad, Erbil sign final deal to resume oil exports from northern Iraq- sources















DUBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - Iraq's federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) signed a final deal to restart northern oil exports, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani travelled to Baghdad to finalise the agreement with Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani on the resumption of oil exports from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq and to hold talks to settle a dispute over oil and gas that has dragged on for nearly two decades.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Louise Heavens











