Baghdad's energy supply affected after Iranian gas pipeline malfunction















CAIRO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - An Iranian gas pipeline supplying Baghdad with energy has failed, causing a temporary halt in energy supplies to Iraq's capital city, the Iraqi news agency said on Friday, citing the ministry of electricity.

Gas supplies will be suspended from 12 p.m. Iraq time on Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, for maintenance, according to the ministry.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, Editing by Louise Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.