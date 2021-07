The logo of Baker Hughes (BKR) is seen in this image provided July 21, 2020. Baker Hughes/Handout via REUTERS

July 30 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Co (BKR.N) said on Friday it authorized Baker Hughes Holdings LLC to repurchase up to $2 billion of its common units.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

