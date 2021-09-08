Baker Hughes to sharpen focus on oilfield and industrial energy tech businesses

The logo of Baker Hughes (BKR) is seen in this image provided July 21, 2020. Baker Hughes/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT/File Photo

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes (BKR.N) plans to sharpen its focus on its oilfield service and equipment and industrial energy tech businesses, Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo Simonelli told investors on Wednesday, a move it says will help align its priorities with the energy transition.

Simonelli also said its carbon capture and hydrogen businesses could generate billions in annual orders by the end of the next decade, potentially growing to the size of its turbomachinery and process solutions unit.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver

