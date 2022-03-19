Baker Hughes suspends new investments for its Russia operations
March 19 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes (BKR.O) said on Saturday that it has suspended new investments for its Russia operations.
Baker Hughes "is continuing to comply with applicable laws and sanctions as it fulfills current contractual obligations," it said in a statement.
Two other oilfield services companies, Halliburton Co (HAL.N) and Schlumberger NV (SLB.N), said on Friday they have suspended or halted Russia operations in response to U.S. sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. read more
