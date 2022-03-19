Baker Hughes suspends new investments for its Russia operations

A Baker Hughes sign is displayed outside the oil logistics company's local office in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Helgren//File Photo

March 19 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes (BKR.O) said on Saturday that it has suspended new investments for its Russia operations.

Baker Hughes "is continuing to comply with applicable laws and sanctions as it fulfills current contractual obligations," it said in a statement.

Two other oilfield services companies, Halliburton Co (HAL.N) and Schlumberger NV (SLB.N), said on Friday they have suspended or halted Russia operations in response to U.S. sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.