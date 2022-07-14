Banks to mop up new Saipem shares for 592 mln euros after cash call

A Saipem logo in seen on the bridge of the Saipem 10000 deepwater drillship in Genoa's harbour, Italy, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/

MILAN, July 14 (Reuters) - A pool of banks will have to buy shares worth almost 600 million euros in Saipem (SPMI.MI) after a cash call by the Italian energy services firm fell short of the 2 billion euro target it was seeking from investors.

Saipem on Thursday said it sold further new shares worth just 12.4 million euros ($12.41 million) following an auction of unexercised rights, after raising an initial 1.4 billion euros, or 70% of the targeted amount. read more

This brings the final take-up for the cash call to 70.4%, leaving banks with new shares worth around 592 million euros to buy, Saipem said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Investors bought actual new shares for only a tiny fraction of those represented by the unexercised rights auctioned earlier this week. read more

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit were the joint global coordinators of the Saipem issue. ABN AMRO, Banca Akros, Banco BPM, Banco Santander, Barclays, BPER, Goldman Sachs International, Societe Generale and Stifel were listed as the joint bookrunners.

Saipem sold its new shares at an issue price of 1.013 euros each, at a ratio of 95 new shares for every one ordinary or savings share held. ($1 = 0.9988 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Keith Weir, editing by Gianluca Semeraro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.