Barcelona-Marseille pipeline will take 4-5 years to build, Spain says















MADRID, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The planned sea-based pipeline set to carry hydrogen and natural gas between Barcelona and Marseille will take around four to five years to be completed, Spain's Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Friday.

The project, which replaces the scrapped cross-Pyrenees MidCat pipeline, was announced on Thursday following a trilateral meeting between the prime ministers of Spain and Portugal and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"This is a project that needs to be extremely safe...Our estimate is that we would need about four to five years, as we must still complete the interconnection with France, as well as between the entry point in Marseille and the hydrogen pipeline network in central Europe," Ribera told reporters.

The route, dubbed BarMar, will mainly be used to pump green hydrogen and other renewable gases but should also temporarily allow for the transportation of some natural gas to help alleviate Europe's energy crisis stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the three leaders said on Thursday, although such relief is still a few years away.

The BarMar pipeline is also a substitute to an underwater link between Spain and Italy that was once considered, Ribera told Spanish TV station Antena 3 earlier on Friday.

Ribera said that instead, Spain is now considering establishing a new maritime shipping link between Barcelona and the Italian port of Livorno to transport liquefied natural gas between the two countries.

