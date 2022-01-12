Barrick Gold CEO says demand for metals will remain solid

CEO of Randgold Mark Bristow poses for a photograph at the London Stock Exchange, London, Britain November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

RIYADH, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) said on Wednesday he expects solid demand for metals in the long-term, but cautioned copper will face supply constraints.

"I think we are in for long, solid demand for metals," Mark Bristow told a mining forum in Riyadh in response to a question on whether commodities are in a super cycle.

