Skip to main content

EnergyBarrick Gold Q1 profit surges, sees higher output ahead

Reuters
2 minute read

Souvenir luggage tags are displayed at a Barrick Gold Corp at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), reported a 78% rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday helped by rising gold and copper prices, and said it was on track to meet annual guidance.

Copper prices have gained on the back of massive economic stimulus while gold has moved higher as a hedge against inflation.

Barrick said realised gold prices climbed 11.8% to $1,777 per ounce, while gold production fell to 1.10 million from 1.25 million ounces due partly to lower grades at its Pueblo Viejo mine in Dominican Republic.

Production in the second half is expected to be higher than the first, the gold miner said, thanks in part to the ramp-up of underground mining at the Bulyanhulu mine in Tanzania and higher expected grades at Lumwana in Zambia.

Adjusted profit rose 78% to $507 million in the quarter ended March 31 from $285 million a year earlier.

Barrick's revenue from its copper mines in Chile, Saudi Arabia and Zambia rose by 31% from the fourth quarter helped by stronger prices.

Barrick announced a 9 cents per share quarterly dividend.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 10:24 AM UTCOil nears $70 as easing Western lockdowns boost summer demand outlook

Oil prices rose for a third day on Wednesday as easing of lockdowns in the United States and parts of Europe heralded a boost in fuel demand in summer season and offset concerns about the rise of COVID-19 infections in India and Japan.

EnergyWhite House eyes subsidies for nuclear plants to help meet climate targets -sources
EnergySiemens Energy cuts sales outlook on heels of Siemens Gamesa
EnergyGermany aims for 65% CO2 emissions reduction by 2030 - sources
EnergyU.S. House panel discusses low-carbon fuel with airline, biofuel industries