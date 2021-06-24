BASF to acquire 49.5% of Vattenfall's Dutch offshore wind park

A logo is seen on the facade of the BASF plant and former Ciba production site in Schweizerhalle near Basel July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - BASF (BASFn.DE) will buy 49.5% of Vattenfall's offshore wind park in the Netherlands, it said on Thursday, as the German chemicals giant raises its investments in renewable energy to offset emissions at its production sites across Europe.

BASF will pay Sweden's Vattenfall 300 million euros ($358 million) for the stake in the Hollandse Kust Zuid wind farm, bringing its total renewable energy investments to 1.6 billion euros.

Construction of the park will start in July, with the project expected to become fully operational in 2023.

The project, with 140 wind turbines and a total capacity of 1.5 gigawatt, will become the world's largest wind farm and will supply power to BASF's second largest site in the world in Antwerp, Belgium and other European sites.

In May, BASF and German utility RWE (RWEG.DE) announced a potential 4 billion euro ($4.9 billion) offshore wind power project to supply BASF's Ludwigshafen chemicals complex, Germany's single biggest electricity consumer. read more

($1 = 0.8375 euros)

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa

