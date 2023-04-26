Belgium to probe Bpost for potential overcharging on government contracts















BRUSSELS, April 26 (Reuters) - The Belgian government will launch an investigation into its contracts with postal operator Bpost (BPOST.BR), a minister said on Wednesday, after the company said it may have been overpaid for the work.

Following a compliance review of its services, Bpost said on Monday it may have been overpaid for the contracts over several years and withdrew its full-year financial guidance.

It said the "impact" of the issue on its 2023 operating profit could be 25-50 million euros ($28-55 million).

"It is self-explanatory to me that every euro overpaid must be refunded. If abuses have occurred, then there will be inevitable consequences," minister for public administration Petra De Sutter said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Bpost declined to comment on the government investigation, but said it would cooperate while continuing its own investigations. The company has given no details on how the potential overcharging might have happened.

Shares in Bpost, in which the government owns a stake of just over 50%, were down 6.8% at 4.22 euros at 1437 GMT, having earlier touched a record low of 4.086 euros.

($1 = 0.9025 euros)

