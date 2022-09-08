Belgium proposes dynamic price cap on all EU gas imports, document shows

Gas is switched on a gas cooking range in a private home in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Belgium wants a European Union-wide, dynamic price cap on all gas imports that is linked to Asian markets, according to a position paper seen by Reuters before Friday's emergency talks of the bloc's energy ministers.

"Belgium proposes an urgent EU regulation imposing a maximum price on exchange platforms. The maximum price should be set in a 'dynamic' way by calculating it in reference to LNG prices outside Europe," the document said, mentioning Asia's JKM trading hub as the reference.

That idea, which includes a "backup measure" should global liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices breach the European price cap, differs from a proposal by the EU executive European Commission to introduce a price ceiling on Russian pipeline gas only. read more

"The European Commission should organise a back-up measure: a call for tender for 'emergency shippers' who, even if global LNG prices would breach the European price caps, would continue to purchase these gas volumes at these higher prices, but would resell them on the EU gas hubs at or below the price cap," it read.

"These emergency shippers would be compensated via EU funds for the difference between those prices."

Apart from the gas cap to be introduced "immediately", Belgium also said ahead of the Friday talks, convened to find EU-wide moves to bring down runaway energy prices, that joint gas purchases for the 27-nation bloc must be brought forward.

Further on, it said new market rules were needed by the end of the year to allow to suspend trading "in the event of exceptional events or irrational market behaviour."

Before winter 2023, it called for energy market price reform that would decouple electricity produced from gas from that coming from non-fossil sources like nuclear or renewables.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Carmel Crimmins

