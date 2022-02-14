BHP first-half profit jumps 57%, declares record interim dividend

A small toy figure and mineral imitation are seen in front of the BHP logo in this illustration taken November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Feb 15 (Reuters) - BHP Group (BHP.AX) reported a first-half profit on Tuesday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher commodity prices, even as the rate of earnings growth slowed sequentially due to a cutback in demand from China.

The miner also declared a record interim dividend of $1.50 per share, up from $1.01 per share a year earlier.

The company had a busy six months marked by sweeping changes, including selling its $13-billion petroleum business and a listing unification, while managing pandemic-related disruptions to its business. read more

Iron ore prices, however, have halved from last year's record levels as China's push to curb emissions and easing construction activity in the country's debt-laden property sector curtailed demand.

"In the near term, volatility in the operating environment is expected to continue ... we anticipate that the headwinds that buffeted China will diminish as the 2022 calendar proceeds," BHP said.

The company's underlying profit attributable from continuing operations was $9.72 billion for the six months ending Dec. 31, compared with $6.20 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $8.96 billion, according to research firm Vuma Financial.

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru

