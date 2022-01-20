Energy1 minute read
BHP moves closer to scrapping dual listing
SYDNEY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A proposal to scrap BHP Group's dual listing won approval from shareholders of its Australian entity (BHP.AX) on Thursday, proxy vote counts showed.
The proposal won support of more than 96% of proxy votes counted during a shareholder meeting.
The company can proceed with the plan if shareholders of London-listed BHP Group (BHPB.L) also approve it at a meeting later in the day.
Reporting by Tom Westbrook Editing by David Goodman
