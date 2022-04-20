BHP reports flat third-quarter iron ore production

A tonne of nickel powder made by BHP Group sits in a warehouse at its Nickel West division, south of Perth, Australia August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Melanie Burton

April 21 (Reuters) - BHP Group (BHP.AX) on Thursday reported flat third-quarter iron ore production from a year earlier, as a ramp up of production at its South Flank operations in Western Australia helped counter the impact of labour shortages.

Iron ore production from Western Australia came in at 66.7 million tonnes (Mt) in the three months to March 31, the world's largest listed miner said, lower than a consensus estimate of 70 mt compiled by Visible Alpha.

Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru

