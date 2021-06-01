Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

BHP says Chile's copper operations 'normal' despite strike

Fabian Cambero
2 minute read

A view of the BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, in northern Chile, in Antofagasta, Chile March 31, 2008. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/

BHP said operations at the world's largest copper mine Escondida and at the smaller Spence mine in Chile were normal on Tuesday despite a strike by a union representing remote workers.

The 200-member union, which runs BHP's Integrated Operations Center in Santiago, walked off the job on Thursday after failing to reach agreement with management on a labor contract following weeks of negotiations.

Global miner BHP (BHP.AX) subsequently called in substitute workers to keep the mine running, a move the union has contested with Chilean labor authorities.

"Spence and Escondida mines have informed that their operations are continuing normally," the company said in a brief statement.

The strike coincides with a spike in copper prices fueled by soaring demand globally following more than a year of coronavirus pandemic-induced stagnation. The rising prices have given additional leverage to organized labor at Chile's sprawling copper mines.

A separate union of workers at the Spence mine entered a final round of government-mediated talks this week in a bid to stave off its own strike after rejecting the company's contract offer.

The much larger union of on-site workers at Escondida is also set to begin collective bargaining for a new contract in the coming weeks, and have said they were bracing for a prolonged strike.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 7:11 PM UTCOPEC+ sticks to plan to ease supply cuts through July

OPEC+ oil producers agreed on Tuesday to stick to the existing pace of gradually easing supply curbs through July, as they sought to balance expectations of a recovery in demand against a possible increase in Iranian supply.

EnergyBiden suspends oil and gas leases in Alaska refuge pending review
EnergyEquinor and Exxon bet $8 bln on Brazilian field with reduced emissions
EnergyDeparture of U.S. oilfield service firms could help margins return
EnergyBiden administration renews Chevron license in Venezuela